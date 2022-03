As reported exclusively in the new issue of Digest, on sale tomorrow, Michael Mealor is making a long-term Y&R comeback as Kyle Abbott, son of Jack and the newly back-from-the-dead Diane. The actor, who took over as Kyle in 2018, has made intermittent visits since he exited the show last year, and recently shot a guest spot on IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA, but has now inked a new deal to return to Genoa City.