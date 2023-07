Tonight, Greg Rikaart {Kevin; Leo, DAYS} and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) will chat with Michael Fairman live on YouTube’s Michael Fairman Channel about Rikaart’s Greg’s 20th anniversary and Liz’s 15th year on Y&R. Fans can join the celebration and share their congrats and pose questions to the duo throughout the show. It all begins at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT here.