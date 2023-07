Michael Fairman will host Kim Zimmer (ex-Nola, THE DOCTORS; ex-Reva, GUIDING LIGHT et al) and Jada Rowland (ex-Carolee, THE DOCTORS) in a livestream conversation tonight to reminisce on their time on the iconic NBC soap opera, and Retro TV’s newly-released 181 episodes from 1980. Tune in to YouTube’s Michael Fairman Channel tonight, Monday, July 17 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. here.