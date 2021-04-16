On the new Dishing With Digest, McKenzie Westmore looks back on her run as Sheridan on PASSIONS and Riley on ALL MY CHILDREN, talks about hosting FACE OFF and the makeup line that bears her name and more. We also discuss the latest casting news and aging young characters.
PODCAST
McKenzie Westmore Guests On Digest's Podcast
On the new Dishing With Digest, McKenzie Westmore looks back on her run as Sheridan on PASSIONS and Riley on ALL MY CHILDREN, talks about hosting FACE OFF and the makeup line that bears her name and more. We also discuss the latest casting news and aging young characters.
Comments