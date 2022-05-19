Calendar Girl: Carly Corinthos

1996: Carly and Jason met for the first time at Jake’s pool hall, and wound up in bed together.

1997: Carly scrambled to conceal from Tony that she’d slept with A.J.

1998: Carly fumed when she learned that Jason and Robin were back together.

1999: Carly became Mrs. A.J. Quartermaine.

2000: Sonny and a pregnant Carly got engaged.

2001: Sonny threw Carly out of the penthouse after busting her for conspiring with Roy to get him arrested by the FBI.

2002: Carly showed up alive at her own funeral.

2003: Carly was poised to shoot Ric when Sonny burst in to stop her; she was relieved to learn that Ric had not raped her.

2004: Carly learned that Sam was pregnant by Sonny.

2005: Carly was arrested for A.J.’s murder.

2006: Carly’s father, John Durant, died from a gunshot wound trying to save her from Manny Ruiz.

2007: Carly stopped Jason from shooting “Mr. Craig” by revealing his true identity — Jerry Jacks, her brother-in-law.

2008: Carly made the painful decision to send Michael, who’d been shot in the head, to a long-term care facility. She and Sonny had grief sex in his limo.

2009: Michael emerged from his coma and unleased his fury at Carly.

2010: Carly was crushed when Michael went to prison for killing Claudia. She and Sonny had another round of grief sex.

2011: Jax and Carly fought bitterly over custody of Josslyn.

2012: Carly refused to forgive her boyfriend, Johnny Zacchara, for cheating on her with Kate/Connie.

2013: Reeling from her split from Todd, Carly fell into bed with back-from-the-dead A.J.

2014: Carly uncovered proof that Ava murdered Connie and framed the deceased-again A.J. for her crime.

2015: At the Nurses’ Ball, Carly exposed that Ric had hired Hayden to pose as “Jake Doe’s” wife in order to snag Liz for himself.

2016: Carly worked to uncover the identity of Joss’s 2011 kidney donor and was overjoyed when “Jason” (really a brainwashed Drew) revealed that his memories had returned.

2017: Carly caught estranged hubby Sonny in bed with her divorce attorney, Martina.

2018: Carly confronted a pregnant Nelle for gaslighting her and Nelle tumbled down the stairs of the Quartermaine mansion. Nelle claimed Carly had pushed her, and Carly was arrested.

2019: Carly and Sonny learned the sex of the baby they were expecting (Donna).

2020: Carly and Nina bickered over Nelle as Carly sought to amass dirt against Nelle to bolster Michael’s bid for custody of Wiley.

2021: “Widow” Carly revealed at a meeting of the Five Families that she was now the head of the Corinthos organization.

Calendar Girl: Sam McCall

2004: Sam, pregnant by Sonny, agreed to let Jason claim that the baby was his.

2005: Sam and Jason were forced to put their baby plans on hold when a doctor advised her to wait a year before becoming pregnant.

2006: Manny shot Sam, rendering her comatose, but she eventually regained consciousness.

2007: Sam was devastated after discovering that Jason was the father of Liz’s son Jake.

2008: Sam dated Lucky and investigated the source of counterfeit medication streaming into Port Charles.

2009: Sam agreed to help Jason gather evidence to take down Claudia.

2010: Sam and Jason went on a romantic getaway before he turned himself into the authorities and began a stint at Pentonville.

2011: Sam underwent surgery in hopes of restoring her ability to carry a child.

2012: Pregnant with Danny and wrongly believing that Franco was the father, Sam split from Jason and moved out of the penthouse.

2013: Sam met future lover Silas and reeled when Franco returned from the dead.

2014: Sam’s relief over Julian quitting the mob was short-lived when Lucas was shot in front of her.

2015: Before Hayden could reveal to Sam and “Jake” that he was really Jason, she was shot in the head right in front of them.

2016: Sam rejoiced over the return of “Jason’s” (really a brainwashed Drew) memory.

2017: Sam and “Jason” tried to unravel the mystery of the chimera and figure out what Helena did to little Jake on Cassadine Island.

2018: Sam couldn’t shake her suspicions about Peter August, and she and Jason figured out that he was really Henrik Faison.

2019: Hoping to prove that Shiloh was a sexual predator, Sam went through with her high-risk scheme to be indoctrinated into Dawn of Day’s inner circle.

2020: Sam severed her ties to her father, Julian, upon learning of his marriage to Nelle.

2021: Sam caught up to fugitive Jason when he went on the run with Britt, beating Dante to the punch (after slashing Dante’s tires).