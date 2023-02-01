Favorite Shampoo: “Aveda.”
Favorite Jeans Brand: “Paige.”
Favorite Phone App: “Redfin.”
Favorite Game: “Cards Against Humanity.”
Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Italian or Mexican.”
Favorite Sports Team: “Texas A&M Aggies.”
Favorite Breakfast Item: “Eggs.”
Favorite Sandwich: “Tuna or chicken salad.”
Favorite Sweet Treat: “Mint chocolate chip ice cream.”
Favorite Healthy Snack: “Blueberries.”
Favorite Hot Beverage: “Plain black coffee.”
Favorite Cold Beverage: “Plain black iced coffee.”
Favorite Color: “Blue.”
Favorite Magazine: “Vogue.”
Favorite Book: “Untamed by Glennon Doyle.”
Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “My Uggs.”
Favorite Room In Your Home: “My office.”
Favorite Sitcom: “FRIENDS.”
Favorite Movie: “When Harry Met Sally…”
Favorite TV Host: “Jimmy Kimmel.”
Favorite Comedian: “Tig Notaro.”
Favorite Singer Or Band: “Willie Nelson.”
Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “My bedroom.”
Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “Coffee maker.”
Favorite Vacation Spot: “London.”