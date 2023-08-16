Martha Madison Confirms DAYS Exit

In an exclusive interview with tvinsider.com Martha Madison, who first joined DAYS as Belle in 2004 and has come and gone since, opens up about her upcoming departure from Salem. “I was surprised to hear I was leaving, too! [Laughs],” she revealed. “Actually, I wasn’t. Albert [Alarr, then-co-executive producer] called me the day before the renewal was announced to let me know that they decided to write me off the show again. I asked why they chose me, and he said it was budget-dictated. He told me specifics about how they were going to send my character off, and then I thanked him [and] wished him well, and that was that. Honestly, the writing had been on the wall since they squashed the EJ and Belle story so abruptly, so I wasn’t fully surprised. But then weeks later as I was saying my goodbyes to everyone, I randomly got another script. I was so confused because it indicated that Belle was staying in town, but nobody had spoken to me about that. Ultimately, they said they’d like me to stick around to ‘occasionally do legal stuff,’ and ‘then, you never know what might happen after that,’ and really that was just such a lightbulb moment for me.” For the full story, click here.