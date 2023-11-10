Martha Madison (Belle) Says Good-Bye To DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Martha Madison, who assumed the role of DAYS’s Belle Brady in 2004 and has played her off and on ever since, has concluded her DAYS run. The Daytime Emmy-nominated actress sent out a good-bye message on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Wow! #Days Thank you all for the incredibly kind tweets and messages of support you’ve sent me today. The best part of this job for me has always been you! Farewell for now. On to the future….” She signed off, “With deep gratitude, Xxx ~MM.” Tina Huang (Melinda) chimed in, “You’re an incredible friend and an amazing person to work with. Wishing you the best, love you!”