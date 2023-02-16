Mark Consuelos And Kelly Ripa To Co-Host LIVE

Ryan Seacrest has announced he’s leaving LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN this spring and his replacement will be Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos. The show will be rebranded LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Ripa and Consuelos met while they were playing Hayley and Mateo on ALL MY CHILDREN and tied the knot in May 1996. They have three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin. “Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together,” said Seacrest. “I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.” Deadline.com first reported the news.