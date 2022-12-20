Marcus Coloma On GH Exit

Marcus Coloma issued his first comments about his imminent departure from GH as Nikolas in an Instagram video. “It’s hard to even say it,” he began. “I get so sad when I think about it. Look, I don’t know what I can or can’t say other than what an incredible ride. There is such a family feel at GENERAL HOSPITAL, which I felt so blessed to be a part of. And I’ve said this a million times — the fans are the best fans in the entire world. And I think a lot of that is just because you guys have been watching for such a long time. So, thank you for including me, thanks for the love, happy holidays. You guys, Maurice [Benard, Sonny] said he’s gonna change his number on me but I know where he lives. I know where Kin Shriner [Scott] lives. We’re still gonna film things. Much love.”