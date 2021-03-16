Linsey Godfrey Announces Exit From DAYS

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS) announced her exit from the show this afternoon, thanking the cast and crew. The actress, who joined the NBC soap in 2018 after a six-year run as B&B’s Caroline, tweeted the news, posting, “It’s truly been a pleasure. A massive thank you to @nbcdays for the opportunity to play Sarah & all 86 of her hairstyles. Thank you to casting, production and the crew! Also thank you to the amazing cast I got to work with! I have made some lifelong friends that I cherish.” Her final airdates will be on March 22 and 29.