Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli, ANOTHER WORLD) announced today that she is expecting her first child. The actress, who is married to Bader Shammas, posted a Coming Soon onesie on her Instagram account with the message, “We are blessed and excited!” Congratulations to the happy couple! Lohan can next be seen in the upcoming Netflix movie, IRISH WISH, produced by Y&R’s Michael Damian (Danny) and directed by his wife, Janeen.