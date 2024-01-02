Lindsay Hartley Returns As GH's Sam!

Soap fave Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS; ex-Arriana, DAYS; ex-Cara, ALL MY CHILDREN), who previously stepped in for Kelly Monaco as Sam in 2020 and 2022, is back in the Port Charles mix, once again assuming the role of Alexis’s firstborn on a temporary basis. When she began airing back in 2020, Hartley posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Some big shoes to fill…precious too. I hope you enjoy watching Sam as much as I have enjoyed playing her, temporarily.” Hartley’s current stint as Sam kicked off on January 2.