Lindsay Arnold Weighs In On Her Personal Preferences

Favorite Shampoo: “Bogavia shampoo because it’s organic and keeps my hair healthy.”
Favorite Jeans Brand: “I buy most of my jeans from vintage shops and Levi’s is my go-to brand.”
Favorite Phone App: “Pinterest because I find lots of fashion inspo on there and it’s so fun.”
Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Italian because I could eat pasta every day.”
Favorite Sports Team: “I’m not a big sports fan, but I was raised a Jets fan so I’ll stick with that.”
Favorite Breakfast Item: “Smoothies because I love having fruit in the morning.”
Favorite Coffee Drink: “Black coffee if I make it, but iced vanilla latte with oat milk if I order it.”
Favorite Adult Beverage: “Wine, of course — a glass of pinot grigio is my usual order.”
Favorite Sweet Treat: “Anything with chocolate in it.”
Favorite Healthy Snack: “Hummus with veggies like carrots or celery is the best.”
Favorite Color: “Purple has been my favorite for as long as I can remember.”
Favorite Magazine: “Vogue because I like to read about and keep up on fashion trends.”
Favorite Book: “Usually whatever book I’m currently reading! Right now it’s It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover.”
Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “My Converse [sneakers] because they go with everything.”
Favorite Room In Your Home: “My living room because I have a pink couch that I love.”
Favorite Sitcom: “FRIENDS — I’ve watched it over 10 times.”
Favorite Movie: “Clueless because no matter how many times I watch it, I never get tired of it.”
Favorite Drama Series: “EUPHORIA, not only for the storyline but for the wardrobe and makeup looks.”
Favorite TV Host: “Andy Cohen because he always keeps it interesting and funny.”
Favorite Cartoon: “BIG MOUTH because it is one of my favorite shows.”
Favorite Comic: “John Mulaney because every project he works on is hilarious.”
Favorite Singer: “Lorde because I think she has a completely unique sound.”
Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My coffee machine because I couldn’t live without it.”
Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Croatia because my family is from there and it is so beautiful.”