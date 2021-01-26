Lindsay Arnold Weighs In On Her Personal Preferences

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Favorite Shampoo: “Bogavia shampoo because it’s organic and keeps my hair healthy.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “I buy most of my jeans from vintage shops and Levi’s is my go-to brand.”

Favorite Phone App: “Pinterest because I find lots of fashion inspo on there and it’s so fun.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Italian because I could eat pasta every day.”

Favorite Sports Team: “I’m not a big sports fan, but I was raised a Jets fan so I’ll stick with that.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Smoothies because I love having fruit in the morning.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “Black coffee if I make it, but iced vanilla latte with oat milk if I order it.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “Wine, of course — a glass of pinot grigio is my usual order.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Anything with chocolate in it.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “Hummus with veggies like carrots or celery is the best.”

Favorite Color: “Purple has been my favorite for as long as I can remember.”

Favorite Magazine: “Vogue because I like to read about and keep up on fashion trends.”

Favorite Book: “Usually whatever book I’m currently reading! Right now it’s It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “My Converse [sneakers] because they go with everything.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “My living room because I have a pink couch that I love.”

Favorite Sitcom: “FRIENDS — I’ve watched it over 10 times.”

Favorite Movie: “Clueless because no matter how many times I watch it, I never get tired of it.”

Favorite Drama Series: “EUPHORIA, not only for the storyline but for the wardrobe and makeup looks.”

Favorite TV Host: “Andy Cohen because he always keeps it interesting and funny.”

Favorite Cartoon: “BIG MOUTH because it is one of my favorite shows.”

Favorite Comic: “John Mulaney because every project he works on is hilarious.”

Favorite Singer: “Lorde because I think she has a completely unique sound.”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My coffee machine because I couldn’t live without it.”

Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Croatia because my family is from there and it is so beautiful.”