Lexi Ainsworth Speaks Out About GH Exit

After Digest broke the news that GH has recast the role of Kristina with DAYS alum Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail), Lexi Ainsworth, who has played Kristina on and off since 2009, addressed her exit in an Instagram video. “Hey guys, I wanted to come on here and speak to my GENERAL HOSPITAL fans and let you guys know that after 10 transformative years, both personally and for my character, that I will be leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL and I was looking forward to this upcoming storyline because it was inspired by a personal experience of mine, but I am currently working on writing my own story from my point of view which has been, thus far, cathartic and hopefully inspiring to other women. So, I look forward to sharing that with you guys when it is completed. While GENERAL HOSPITAL has remained a top priority, I have been interested in pursuing new career opportunities that align with my evolving interests and goals, and I’m confident that this mutually beneficial decision will lead to new endeavors where I will continue to grow and expand my talents beyond the industry. But I do want to take a second to address the fans and express my deepest appreciation to you guys who have supported me over the years. Your loyalty has been a constant inspiration and I am forever grateful. The show would not be what it is without you guys. As I leave GENERAL HOSPITAL, I will continue caving out a space for myself where I am an active part of the creative process and as much as it is hard to say good-bye, I know that this has ultimately freed me for what I am meant to be pursuing. So, with that being said, I hope that you guys continue to support me in my journey and I look forward to keeping you guys updated with all of the exciting things that are going on in my life and I will start by sharing that I have an episode of NCIS that will be airing this month, May 22nd. So, hopefully, you guys can tune in and stay tuned for more.” To view the video, click here.