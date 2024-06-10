Learn More About General Hospital Star Eden McCoy's Real-Life Love

Instagram Official: McCoy shared her beau’s loving birthday message on social media.

On General Hospital, Josslyn’s love life took a sour turn when she split from Dex in April. But happily, it looks like her portrayer, Eden McCoy (Josslyn), is quite blissfully spoken for!

On June 10, McCoy’s birthday, she shared a post on her Instagram stories from Jonathan Heit, which contained a cuddly photo of McCoy and Heit along with a text exchange between the duo. The caption on Heit’s post read, “This year I found out there are benefits to yours being before mine. Happy birthday to everyone’s favorite girl and my favorite snack.” On the stories in his Instagram account, Heit shared several other adorable photos of himself with McCoy, one captioned, “I love you,” as well as a video of the duo sharing a sweet kiss.

So, who is the special man in McCoy’s life? A native of Illinois, the 23-year-old is a former teen actor who appeared in the Adam Sandler movie Bedtime Stories. He made his professional acting debut back in 2006 with his appearance on Close to Home, which starred Kimberly Elise and Bold and Beautiful alum Jennifer Finnigan (ex-Bridget Forrester). That same year, he landed a small role on GH, where he appeared as one of the young children taking part in Port Charles’s Christmas festivities in the December 22th episode. Heit went on to appear in the 2010 romantic comedies Valentine’s Day, directed by Garry Marshall, and Date Night, starring Steve Carrell and Tina Fey.

According to his IMDb, Heit also contributed his voiceover artistry to 15 episodes of Family Guy between 2011 and 2016.

In recent years, however, Heit made a career pivot, and he is now a gallerist; he founded the Heit Gallery in 2014, which on its website describes its approach as “a modern take on the traditional Gallery.” In a 2023 interview, Heit described his journey to becoming a gallerist and noted, “I now have sold Warhols and Banksy’s. I have 7 incredible artists that I represent plus an online gallery with a focus in photography which hosts popups all over the world. What I do is different from other galleries. I work directly with collectors and first time collectors alike to find the right piece for them. I also find creative ways to build my artists’ brand, increasing the value play for the collectors and sales for the artist.”

We wish McCoy all the best on her birthday, and happy wishes for a bright future with Heit!