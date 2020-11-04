Laura Wright Celebrates 15 Years As GH's Carly

Favorite Thing About Being A Spencer: “At 11 years old, I was watching Luke and Laura and screaming my head off and jumping on my bed; I was obsessed with my GENERAL HOSPITAL! Being Luke’s Spencer niece and Jackie Zeman’s [Bobbie] daughter— I mean, I love it! For Laura, personally, it’s just so incredible knowing that I grew up watching and I thought there was nothing better than Luke Spencer.”

Favorite Carly Characteristic: “Her loyalty to the people she loves. It’s unshakable — and it’s individual, too. It’s across-the-board loyalty, but with different reasons for each person.”

Favorite Storyline: “I have a couple. I loved when Jax and Carly got together and fell in love, back when I first started. It let me introduce my version of Carly — how I act, my personality, my vision of Carly — without changing what the fans loved about her, and it tied in humor, and also conflict with Jax and Sonny, which is always great to tap into. And any of the kid stuff; when Michael was shot and in a coma, and the Morgan dying storyline, which was so heavy and powerful. I got to have incredible scenes with Dom Zamprogna [Dante] and Maurice [Benard, Sonny] and Jackie Zeman. And I loved when Sonny and Carly got together this last time. That was the first time I got to work with Maurice in a romantic way. The Sonny/Carly love story was mostly played with Sarah [Brown, ex-Carly] and Tamara [Braun, ex-Carly], and I thought it was perfect timing to put them together again. And then, of course, all things Steve Burton [Jason]! All things Carly and Jason.”

Favorite Carly Rival: “Physically, working with Kelly Sullivan [ex-Connie] was always super-funny because we would always get in some kind of fistfight or something and we’d be all padded up, wearing knee pads. And I adore working with Maura West [Ava]. The Carly/Ava sparring is two strong women that are very similar and are going to fight for what they want and for their family. I find that to be a nice rivalry.”

Favorite Thing About Running The Metro Court: “I think it’s power for Carly. Carly doesn’t depend on a man; she runs her own company. How she got it is funny and how she lost half of it is funny and I love that it keeps me in the hustle and bustle of what’s happening – I usually get to see all of the actors on the show because everyone goes to dinner there the same night [laughs]!”

Favorite Carly Scene: “When Dante comes in to the house and tells Carly about the bomb that was planted that killed Morgan. Those scenes with Dom are some of my favorite scenes that I’ve ever done as far as heavy, emotional scenes, and he was so good. And again, early on love story scenes when I worked with Ingo [Rademacher, Jax], those fun, humor scenes. We tried to be the Rachel and Ross of daytime [laughs].”

Favorite Thing About Maura West: “I have been a fan of hers ever since AS THE WORLD TURNS [ex-Carly] and when I knew she was coming to GENERAL HOSPITAL, I was so excited because we got the best! She’s incredibly professional, she does her homework, she shows up to set every morning with her tea and her scarf around her neck, prepared and super- funny. I have learned, when I work with Maura, if it’s Carly against Ava, then she’s going to go for it, There’s no, ‘Oh, we’re friends, I’ll be [nicer].’ She’s my dear friend and I learn from her daily.”

Favorite Thing About Being Part Of “CarSon”: “What I love right now about them is that they’ve really grown into this team, which is very similar to Maurice and I at this point; on and off camera, we’re very loyal and committed. Maurice and I know daytime love stories; we know that someone might mess up, or there’s a misunderstanding and someone leaves someone, all that stuff that could break up a couple. We’re not ignorant to how easily that could happen and we welcome any great story that causes conflict and blows it apart so you can put it back together because that’s what daytime is. But while we’re not in that space, we are so committed to the couple, and to Sonny and Carly’s commitment to their family. There are kids and grandkids now. They’ve buried a son and a father. I really love their commitment, their honesty, and I love how solid they are right now in standing as the head of their family. It’s bigger than them, and they know that. That’s what I find to be different about them now. It’s such a deeper love. They had growing up to do, and I just can’t imagine those petty things — ‘I want to know about the business,’ or Carly being jealous — coming into their world at this time.”

Favorite Thing About The Jason/ Carly Friendship: “I don’t think there’s a moment that doesn’t shine when you put Carly and Jason together. It’s built-in emotion, strength, loyalty, family, love — everything that you would have in any relationship, they have it firing on all cylinders. The most recent scenes that stand out are when Steve came back and Carly was like, ‘How could I not know you?’ I mean, those were just so well-written. For Carly, it’s a relationship that will always come first, no matter what.”

Favorite Non-Jason Carly Friendship: “I love Carly and Olivia. If Carly wanted to play her games, Olivia would be like, ‘Nice try!’ It’s people like Olivia that have carved Carly into the more honest version that she is. She still will meddle and get pissed off, but it’s people like Olivia who are good for Carly because she’s brutally honest. Carly and Todd, that was [another] favorite. Roger [Howarth] and I had so much fun with that. If Todd could come back and kill Franco, I would love that!”

Favorite Memory Of Your 2011 Emmy Win: “Well, my kids were there; that was amazing! It was a spectacular weekend. The ladies’ luncheon [for the Lead Actress nominees] that afternoon was just beyond — lots of fun stories and beautiful pictures. After I won, the after-party that we went to was spectacular, to be there with my daughter and castmates and friends who had come into town. It was my 20th anniversary in daytime and to win my first Emmy was a perfect experience. Honestly, there were a lot of things that my ex-husband did in preparing, like [arranging] a limo and having champagne set up in our hotel room; all I had to do was step up on the stage and accept the award and say thank you. Everything else just seemed to flow perfectly.”

Favorite Thing About Chad Duell (Michael): “If we’re in the middle of shooting a group scene and there’s a mistake, everyone yells, ‘Chad!’ because we always blame him for everything, even if it’s not his fault [laughs]. He’s just so funny. He’s Michael, Carly’s beloved Michael! Chad has such an easygoing personality and he’s a great actor. He’s just a pleasure to have on set and he’s been around 10 years now — he’s family.”

Favorite Thing About Eden McCoy (Josslyn): “Eden is like my daughter/sister. She’s amazing and so disciplined, but yet, she’s still a kid. She comes to set in her fluffy slippers and her sweatpants, half-asleep with her hair in a pony. She’s never lost that kidness about her, that youthfulness. There’s no arrogance about her. She is an incredible example of a young working actress, she really is. We text and when she posts a picture on Instagram I either tell her that the skirt is too short or I’m like, ‘Who is this boy next to you in the photo?’ I’m very close with her and I’m just so grateful that I get to work with her. She came on at 12 years old and to watch her grow has been spectacular! She’s humble and funny and goofy and professional. Her parents did one heck of a job.”

Favorite Thing About Maurice Benard: “We are close. I have his back, he has my back. When we step on set, we’re Sonny and Carly 100 percent. If he’s struggling or needs something, what is it? If I’m frustrated or struggling with something, what is it? We are both so committed to the couple, the pairing, but also our individual personalities and who the characters are, and we support that and honor that. He has always been so kind. It’s an incredibly respectful relationship on a million levels, but also, we’re buddies. We call each other on our bulls—, in a fun way, and we make fun of each other. I get funny texts from him all the time. We’re like best friends, I have to honestly say that.”

Favorite Thing About Ingo Rademacher: “He’s just a big goofball! He’s so honest and ready to work and run lines and always wants the scenes to be fantastic. Ingo makes my job easy.”

Favorite Thing About Steve Burton: “Stevie B.! My brother. Working with Steve is magic. You can give us anything, any time of day, and you’re going to have magic in a scene, period. He is so supportive, he’s positive, he’s a problem-solver. It is an absolute joy to work with him.”

Favorite Thing About Hitting The 15-Year Mark: “My favorite thing is that I’m still here! I’m still Carly, daytime’s still rocking, GENERAL HOSPITAL is still kicking ass. I’m honored to be celebrating 15 years. Most actors don’t get two, let alone 15, so, my God, I’m so grateful! I’m grateful for the cast I get to work with. I get to make magic — I get to make television almost every day! I find that to be unbelievable at times, that that’s my life. I left the set the other day frustrated, like, ‘Ugh, I should have played the scene this way and not that way.’ And I love that I’m still doing that, I love that I’m not walking off the set going, ‘Eh, whatever.’ I still show up wanting to be the best I can be every day and that is a big deal. I’m still excited when I get a script, I’m still excited when I get my schedule. I’d rather have 10 o’clock call times every day rather than 6, but whatever! Four a.m. is early to wake up, but you know what? If that’s the worst of it, I’ll take it!”