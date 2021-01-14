Kristian Alfonso’s Lifetime Films Set Release Date

V.C. Andrews’s ALL THAT GLITTERS and HIDDEN JEWEL, starring Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS), will premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, respectively at 8 p.m. ET. The actress plays Gladys in the films, which are the third and fourth in the series being released in March on the network, involving the character of Ruby Landry. Lifetime released the promotional image below this morning while announcing the airdates.



