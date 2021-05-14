On the new Dishing With Digest, Kimberly McCullough looks back on her run as GH’s Robin, her return for the special Sean episode, her success as a director and more. We also talk about the two-year pickup for DAYS and preview the upcoming GH tribute to John Reilly.
PODCAST
Kimberly McCullough Guests On Digest's Podcast
On the new Dishing With Digest, Kimberly McCullough looks back on her run as GH’s Robin, her return for the special Sean episode, her success as a director and more. We also talk about the two-year pickup for DAYS and preview the upcoming GH tribute to John Reilly.
