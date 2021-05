Kimberlin Brown (ex-Sheila) set the Internet abuzz with an Instagram post from a dressing room at B&B, sparking rumors of a Sheila return. Don’t look for a comeback, however; setsiders say Brown’s studio visit was not for storyline purposes. Brown’s legendary villainess was last seen on B&B in 2018 as one of many suspects in Bill’s shooting. To check out the post, click here.