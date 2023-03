Alan Locher will welcome GUIDING LIGHT’s Kimberley Simms (ex-Mindy) and former Head Writer Nancy Curlee to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The duo will be on hand to celebrate Locher’s third anniversary of his show, with a watch party of the episode featuring the culmination of the Alexandra, Holly and Mndy love triangle. The live interview takes place on Saturday, April 1 and can be viewed here starting at 3:00 p.m. ET.