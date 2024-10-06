Kelly Monaco (Sam) On General Hospital Exit: 'Doesn't Make Any Sense'

Kelly Monaco, who shot her final General Hospital episode as Sam McCall on September 27 after being informed in August that the show was writing her out after a nearly 21-year run, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her final scenes with her on-screen family, known to fans as “the Davis girls”: on-screen sister Kate Mansi (Kristina), on-screen mother Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and on-screen sister Kristen Vaganos (Molly). Her poignant caption read: “Last scene with the Davis girls. 😘🥲🙏🏻 still doesn’t make any sense to me.”

News of Monaco’s departure from the show — which, thus far, General Hospital has not offered official comment on — triggered a massive response from fans, many of whom who rallied around Monaco and fought for the show to reverse its decision. The fan-led campaign included a petition that declared, “We are making a plea to the producers and the network: keep Kelly Monaco on General Hospital. By signing this petition, you are standing with thousands of General Hospital fans in preserving a valuable part of the show’s history. It’s time to respect the dedication and emotional investment of the viewers and, especially Kelly, who have dedicated their time and heart into the character. Join us in this critical rallying cry – Let’s keep Kelly Monaco on General Hospital!” As of October 6, it had well over 16,000 signatures. Fans are also continuing to flood social media with hashtags in support of Monaco and her Port Charles alter ego, such as #IStandWithKelly, #SaveKelly and #SaveSamMcall.

The actress’s mother, Carmina Monaco, addressed the outcry as well as the grassroots efforts undertaken by fans in a heartfelt post on X (previously Twitter) on her daughter’s last day on the job. “I want to take this moment to reach out to Kelly’s incredible fans and express my deepest gratitude for the unwavering love, loyalty, and support you’ve shown her throughout her time on General Hospital,” she wrote, adding, “On this final day, just four days shy of the anniversary of her first episode on October 1, 2003, Kelly will close the door of her dressing room for the last time. This moment is a difficult one, but knowing that she has had such an incredible, devoted fan base has given her strength. You’ve stood by her through every twist and turn, celebrating her achievements and providing comfort in the hard times. Your love and dedication have meant more than words can express, not only to Kelly but to all of us who care so deeply for her. Thank you for being there, for believing in her, and for reminding her of the impact she’s made. We will always be grateful for you standing with her through it all.”

Monaco’s last episode will air later this fall, and she indicated that she plans to give “a proper statement” regarding her exit.

See the backstage pic she posted below.