Favorite Shampoo: “Sometimes they say you’re supposed to switch because it’s good for your hair, but I have been using the same thing forever. It is Awapuhi. It’s a moisturizing shampoo and it really energizes your hair, especially thin hair. It’s very hydrating.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “Ramiz.”

Favorite Phone App: “Instagram.”

Favorite Game: “I used to love backgammon but I haven’t played that in a long time. For the phone, Candy Crush. I find it relaxing.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Mexican food.”

Favorite Sports Team: “I don’t really follow sports right now.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Eggs.”

Favorite Sandwich: “Turkey and cheese.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Dark chocolate.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “Seaweed. Dried seaweed chips with some salsa is so good.”

Favorite Hot Beverage: “Chai tea.”

Favorite Cold Beverage: “Lukewarm water.”

Favorite Color: “I always go back and forth between blue or green. Green is the color of nature but blue is the color of the ocean. I love them both.”

Favorite Magazine: “Vogue.”

Favorite Book: “Right now I like a good self-help book.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “Benheart [her clothing store], of course.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “Bedroom.”

Favorite Sitcom: “SCHITT’S CREEK.”

Favorite Movie: “That’s hard because there are so many different types of movies, but I love romantic comedies like Pretty Woman.”

Favorite TV Host: “Drew Barrymore.”

Favorite Comedian: “I don’t have one currently. I feel bad for the comedians since everything has turned upside down.”

Favorite Singer Or Band: “The Rolling Stones.”

Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “Sitting on my bed. But I also find that I study a lot driving, and I also learn my lines when I’m on the treadmill or the indoor cycle because when I’m doing something like that, it really drives the lines into my head.”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “Our coffee maker.”

Favorite Vacation Spot: “Oh, boy! I love Italy for a vacation, or a beach in Tahiti.”