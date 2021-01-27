Kate Linder Weighs In On Her Personal Preferences

Favorite Shampoo: “Belegenza, I swear by it! My hair never looks as good with any other product.”
Favorite Jeans Brand: “Just Black Denim. They are incredibly well made, stylish and reasonably priced, and despite their name, they come in blue, black and white.”
Favorite Phone App: “Cameo! It’s terrific to be able to make people smile.”
Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Mexican. I love spicy food.”
Favorite Sports Team: “The L.A. Dodgers. I grew up going to their games and can’t wait until we are able to do that again.”
Favorite Breakfast Item: “An omelette, especially if someone else makes it. I love going out to breakfast.”
Favorite Coffee Drink: “Coffee Bean’s Ice Blended is great anytime!”
Favorite Adult Beverage: “Vodka martini with olives, extra, extra dry, or Chardonnay with ice.”
Favorite Sweet Treat: “Milk chocolate chip ice cream.”
Favorite Healthy Snack: “Almonds are healthier to reach for instead of chocolate, although dark chocolate is supposed to be not as bad for you.”
Favorite Color: “Purple. I always think of purple as being regal.”
Favorite Magazine: “Soap Opera Digest, of course!”
Favorite Book: “[My late husband] Ron wrote a book of poems for me as a birthday present. He made the cover as well and it’s one of my most treasured possessions.”
Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “I have a long black sweater that I can and do wear with everything.”
Favorite Room In Your Home: “My TV room with a big TV where I watch Y&R and everything else.”
Favorite Sitcom: “THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW. I had the good fortune of knowing Rose Marie and Morey Amsterdam [ex-Morey]. I was thrilled to work with Morey on Y&R and loved all of his stories.”
Favorite Movie: “It’s a Wonderful Life holds its own after all of these years.”
Favorite Drama Series: “YOUNG AND RESTLESS will always be my favorite series. I also like THIS IS US, which I began watching originally because of Justin Hartley [ex- Adam].”
Favorite TV Host: “George Pennacchio.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Peanuts. I’m a traditionalist and Lucy always makes me laugh.”
Favorite Comic: “Carol Burnett. Her timing is impeccable and I never get tired of watching her.”
Favorite Singer: “Lady Gaga.”
Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “A tie between the microwave and the dishwasher, those definitely get the most use after my refrigerator.”
Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “I love Hong Kong. You really feel that you are in another world there.”