Karla Mosley (Maya) announced on Instagram that she was out at the soap she has called home since 2013. “Celebrating the incredible journey of #MayaAvant!” she posted. “And bidding a fond farewell to her with gratitude to all of YOU for watching. More to come from me – stay tuned to my IG! ♥️.” Mosley was last seen on-screen on May 30, 2019.