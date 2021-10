Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Soap vet Judith McConnell (ex-Sophia, SANTA BARBARA et al) will join Alan Locher on his YouTube series, The Locher Room, on Friday, October 23 at 3 p.m. The live interview can be viewed here.