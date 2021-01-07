Judith Chapman Logs More Time At Y&R

Judith Chapman (Gloria, Y&R) posted a “glo-ing” photo on social media yesterday of her on the Y&R set (Society, specifically) along with on-screen daughter-in-law Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) that included the caption, “YR FUN IN 2021”. No return date was revealed in the post, but the last time Chapman was in Genoa City for a brief run in October, Gloria stashed a thumb drive in the Chancellor living room that has since been found and Kevin discovered damning evidence about Newman Enterprises. No doubt Gloria’s presence will shake things up again.