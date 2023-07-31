Judi Evans Reveals The ANOTHER WORLD Reunion That Didn’t Happen

On Linda Dano’s (ex-Felicia, ANOTHER WORLD et al) podcast, IN with Linda Dano, guest Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS et al) revealed that DAYS had contacted Tom Eplin, who played AW’s Jake to her Paulina, to work with her in scenes that aired in 2021. “They wanted him to come on DAYS and play Bonnie’s ex-husband in flashbacks but it didn’t work out scheduling-wise, and I was so bummed ‘cause I thought it would just be so cool,” she shared. “With a lot of the viewers on DAYS, they watched ANOTHER WORLD, so it would have been so much fun. He said maybe next time.” Dano also discussed her stint as Vivian on DAYS, Evans revealed a casting director who told her that soap actors “suck” and so much more. Listen to it wherever you listen to podcasts, and hear Dano’s other chats with Stephen Schnetzer (ex-Cass, AW), Anna Holbrook (ex-Sharlene, AW), Robert S. Woods (ex-Bo, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee, ALL MY CHILDREN et al).