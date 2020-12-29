Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) Looks Back On 2020

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Going into 2020, I thought I would spend less time at home!

Three words I would use to describe 2020 are unexpected, change and health.

My biggest accomplishment of 2020 was A CALIFORNIA CHRISTMAS, the movie I made with my wife, Lauren. That’s a special one!

My high point of 2020 was collaborating with my wife on our movie.

My low point of 2020 was something I look back on and see that I was able to learn from.

My favorite picture that I posted on Instagram this year is a portrait of me with grandpa on my wedding day. He was my best man. It’s my favorite picture I’ve ever taken.

The person who made me laugh the most in 2020 was definitely my wife. It was usually at her, not with her. No, I’m kidding — she’s freaking hilarious.

The show I enjoyed the most in 2020 was THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY on ABC. Lauren and I both loved it.

I’m most grateful for the fact that in 2020, I really rekindled my relationship with the Lord. It was one of those things where I was like, “I can’t go to church anymore [because of the pandemic],” and I brought it back to the basics and opened my bible for the first time in I don’t know how long. Random fact: Every morning that I haven’t worked on GH since March or April, I spend about an hour with my grandpa, who is just this wise-beyond-his-years 97-year-old. We FaceTime and we talk about the bible or jealousy or anger or temptation or struggle, any kind of topic, and we dive in together and I take notes. It’s been the highlight of my year. It’s changed my life. I’m so grateful for it.

Even though 2020 had its challenges, for me it changed the way I look at the world and it changed my values, my value system, what I value — and I’m super-thankful for that.

In 2020, I learned about myself that exercise is really important.

If I had to do 2020 all over again, I would actually pick up the guitar like I said I would at the end of 2019!

My plan to ring in 2021 includes a lovely dinner with my wife, and in bed by 9:30.

My biggest wish for 2021 is that people start loving each other — people that think differently from them. The resolution I hope to keep is actually picking up the guitar.

My goal for 2021 is to wake up a little earlier and read a little more.