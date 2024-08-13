Join Y&R/SB/GL Alum Signy Coleman In The Locher Room

On Wednesday, August 14, at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress Signy Coleman will be appearing live on The Locher Room.

Her Soapy Past

It was in 1988 that Coleman got her first daytime role as Celeste DiNapoli on Santa Barbara (check out the gallery from the show’s recent 40th anniversary/reunion here). It was while playing that role that she met and married co-star Vincent Irizarry (ex-Dr. Scott Clark). The two divorced in 1992, after welcoming daughter Siena Sophia Irizarry, who was born on March 6, 1990. Coleman exited Santa Barbara in 1989.

In 1991, the actress briefly played Suzanne Jeffries on Another World on NBC. But it was in 1993 when she took on arguably her most memorable role, Hope Adams on The Young and the Restless. Hope, a beautiful and sweet blind woman, fell in love with Victor Newman at a time when his loved ones (and his foes) back in Genoa City thought he had died. She gave birth to his son, Victor Newman, Jr., later known as Adam Newman, and for a time, Victor and Hope were happily married.

Coleman played the role of Hope until 1997 and returned for visits in 2000, 2002, 2008 (the year Hope passed away), 2010 and 2012. Her time in Genoa City nabbed Coleman a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1994 and in 1995, she won a Soap Opera Digest award for Outstanding Supporting Actress. In between stints on Y&R, she took over the role of Annie Dutton on Guiding Light from 1998-99 and briefly reprised the character in 2003.

Outside of soaps, Coleman worked on many primetime shows including Knight Rider, Dallas, The Facts of Life, Diagnosis Murder, Chicago Hope, The X-Files and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. In 2022, she appeared in the film Bad Parents alongside other soap stars including Rebecca Budig (Taylor, B&B) and Reiko Aylesworth (ex-Rebecca Lewis, One Life to Live). Now, she’s co-hosting a new podcast, The Significance, with Tyler Ford.

The conversation should be interesting as the actress has spent decades in and out of daytime and will have plenty to say. To participate in the livestream interview with Signy Coleman, click here.