Join ONE LIFE TO LIVE Alumni In THE LOCHER ROOM

ONE LIFE TO LIVE alumni Loyita Chapel Woods (ex-Dallas et al), John Loprieno (ex-Cord) and Brenda Brock (ex-Brenda) will be live in THE LOCHER ROOM on Friday, January 19 at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST with host Alan Locher for a walk down memory lane regarding the 1988 time travel storyline that saw the trio go back in time to 1888 and the Old West town of Buchanan City. In that arc, which helped propel OLTL to the top of the ratings, Brock played the character of Mae, girlfriend of Loprieno’s Cody, while Chapel Woods played Blaize, girlfriend of Buck, played by the late Phil Carey. For this storyline, the show went on location to Arizona, with Thomas Schlamme directing; he went on to direct THE WEST WING, STUDIO CITY and THE AMERICANS.

To view the livestream interview, click here