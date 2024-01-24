Join GUIDING LIGHT's Liz Keifer In THE LOCHER ROOM

To help celebrate the 87th anniversary of GUIDING LIGHT’s debut on radio, Liz Keifer will join host Alan Locher in THE LOCHER ROOM on Thursday, January 25 at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST.

Keifer was a fan of the show before assuming the role of Blake in 1992. She remained with the show through its cancellation in 2009.

Prior to GL, Keifer appeared on a variety of prime-time shows (HAPPY DAYS, CHEERS, THE FACTS OF LIFE and FULL HOUSE among them), in addition to playing Connie on ONE LIFE TO LIVE and Camellia on GH. She continues to act, but also works as a relationship and self-belief coach.

To view the livestream interview, click here.