Lolo Mayhew — a singer, actress and content creator known to soap fans when, as Lauren Mayhew, she portrayed Marah Lewis on GUIDING LIGHT (1998-99), will join Alan Locher in THE LOCHER ROOM for a livestream interview on Thursday, December 6 at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST. In addition to dishing about her Springfield days, Mayhew will chat about her performing career, her work on the animated series TROLLSTOPIA and more. To participate, click here.