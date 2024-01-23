Join GENERAL HOSPITAL's Jon Lindstrom (Kevin) In THE LOCHER ROOM

Four-time Daytime Emmy nominee and new author Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH) will join host Alan Locher live in THE LOCHER ROOM me live in The Locher Room on Wednesday, January 24th at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m PST to discuss his debut thriller, Hollywood Hustle, which will be released on February 6th and is available to pre-order now.

To join Lindstrom’s livestream interview, click here.

The actor is slated to make many more appearances, both online and in person, in support of his book’s release. For a full list of his interviews and events, click here.