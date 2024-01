Adam Huss, who recently returned to GH in the role of Nikolas, will join host Alan Locher in THE LOCHER ROOM on Wednesday, January 31 at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST.

Huss will discuss the roots of his interest in acting, moving to Los Angeles to pursue his career, working as a serious regular on STARZ’s Power, his brief B&B run as Sheila victim Lance, and, of course, his experience on GH.

To participate in the livestream event, click here.