Join Former ATWT Star Melanie Smith In The Locher Room

On Thursday, August 29 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, Soap Opera Digest Award-nominated actress Melanie Smith will be appearing live with Alan Locher on The Locher Room.

A Multi-Hyphenate

Smith will be discussing her new jazz album, The Broken and the Breaker, which will be available on Friday, August 30. Fans know and love the stunning actress for her portrayal of Emily Stewart on As the World Turns, from 1987-92. Emily was involved with James Stenbeck, while his young son Paul had a crush on her (and lost his virginity to her). She was also involved in a steamy romance with Brock Lombard. In 1991, Smith received a Soap Opera Digest Award nomination as Outstanding Heroine.

In addition to her work in daytime, she played Jerry’s girlfriend Rachel on the hit NBC sitcom Seinfeld; had recurring roles on Melrose Place and The Division; and she was the third and final actress to play Tora Ziyal on the sci-fi series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. She also appeared in prime-time series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Evening Shade, Silk Stalkings, Beverly Hills, 90210, Murder, She Wrote, The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. and Blossom.

She also appeared in films like The Baby Doll Murders with John Saxon (ex-Edward Gerard, Another World) and Jeff Kober (Cyrus, General Hospital), Molly & Gina with Frances Fisher (ex-Deborah Saxon, The Edge of Night; ex-Suzette Saxon, Guiding Light) and Bruce Weitz (ex-Anthony Zacchara, GH; ex-Barry, Young and Restless), the TV movies Green Dolphin Beat with fellow ATWT alum John Wesley Shipp (ex-Doug Cummings) and The Killers Within with Mike Farrell of M*A*S*H fame and more.

Last year, she published a book called Unfinished Business: 8 Steps to Heal Your Trauma, Transcend Your Past, and Transform Your Life, which she wrote to help others deal with their past with the hope it would lead them to a better future. On the personal front, she has been married to Michael Eidel since 1996.

To participate in the livestream interview with Melanie Smith, click here.