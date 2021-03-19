Join B&B’s Pop-Up Drive-Thru For Fans Today!

In honor of B&B’s 34-year anniversary, which is March 23, cast members of the soap will greet fans during a special Pop-Up Drive-Thru Fan Experience today, Friday, March 19. Original cast member Katherine Kelly Lange (Brooke) will host the event at the CBS Studios in Los Angeles, and it can be viewed live on Instagram from 12:15 to 12:45 PST. “It should be fun,” enthuses Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), who will be in attendance. “We’ll be there to say hello to the fans and we get to say ‘Thank you’ for all their support. And since it’s live, you never know what will happen!” To check out the link, click here.