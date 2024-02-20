Join ALL MY CHILDREN Alum Jennifer Bassey In THE LOCHER ROOM

Soap vet Jennifer Bassey will join host Alan Locher in THE LOCHER ROOM on Wednesday, February 21 at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST to discuss her return to the New York stage in Grand Hotel: 35th Anniversary Shows on February 26 and 27.



Bassey’s daytime career began on LOVE OF LIFE, where she played the role of Dr. Jennifer Stark. Next, she appeared on SOMERSET as Dorothy Conrad and on EDGE OF NIGHT as Abby Wolcott. In 1983, she began playing her most iconic role, Marian Colby Chandler, on ALL MY CHILDREN, remaining with the show on and off through the show’s finale in 2011.

To view the livestream interview, click here.