John Reilly’s Daughter To Guest On GH

Caitlin Reilly, the TikTok star whose later father, John Reilly, was beloved to GH fans as Sean Donely, will appear as Sean and Tiffany’s daughter, Annie (previously called Anna), in the special episode the show is planning to pay tribute to Reilly and Sean, reports Variety. “Words can’t describe how honored I am to be playing my dad’s daughter on the show,” she told the outlet. “He’ll absolutely be by my side in spirit on set rooting me on. It fills my heart with gratitude to be a part of this tribute to him, and to feel so close to him working on a show he loved so much doing.” For more, click here.