John J. York (Mac) Gives An Update On His Medical Battle — And Possible GH Return

GENERAL HOSPITAL fave John J. York, who is currently on a medical leave from the role of Mac while he undergoes a steam cell transplant in his battle against two blood and bone marrow cancers, myelodysplastic syndrome and multiple smoldering myeloma, offered a video update to his supporters on social media.

“Well, hey there, everyone,” he began. “It’s me and I’m checking in.” Addressing his hair loss as a result of his treatment, he teased, “I know what you’re thinking: You’re thinking, why did Mac shave his beard?” York then remarked, “I wanted to give you a little update as to how things were going along. They’re actually going along very well. I’m still in the middle stages of everything. I have a long road ahead, but the test results are looking good. I’m feeling really good.” He shared the good news that he “may be back on the show late spring, early summer.” The actor voices his gratitude to his fans, saying, “I just wanted to thank you all so very much for all your notes and messages of support, encouragement, all the love you’ve been sending my way. I feel your hugs every day and I thank you very much for that.” In conclusion, he said, “One day at a time, we’re gonna take care of this. In the meantime, I want you all to have a very, very, very merry Christmas with your family and friends, your loved ones. I wish you all a very healthy, happy and prosperous New Year.” Rubbing his head, he added, “And for luck! How about some luck? Get some luck in there.”