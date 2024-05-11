Jensen Ackles To Appear On Justin Hartley Show, Tracker

Tracker, the action/drama series starring Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Young and Restless; ex-Fox, Passions) as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf investigator who uses his own unique brand of search-and-recover skills to find missing people and objects, will welcome another soap alum in a guest-starring role. Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric, Days of our Lives), best known for playing the demon-hunting Dean in 15 seasons of the wildly popular Supernatural, will appear on Tracker, May 12 as someone with a complicated connection to Colter. A promo for that episode, titled “Off The Books” previews that Colter is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell, to help “track down a former army buddy who’s gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. Their investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family’s past.”

Following Hartley’s memorable run as Kevin on the super successful This Is Us primetime drama that aired from 2016 to 2022, the actor was cast on Tracker, which debuted right after the Super Bowl on February 11. “A major part of our show is the backstory in the family, and [Colter’s] got a lot of questions about his childhood and what he ends up realizing are assumptions that might not be true,” Hartley, who also serves as one of the executive producers, shared during a press conference that Digest attended. Tracker was an instant hit and less than a month later was renewed for a second season.

Could Ackles return to Tracker in a recurring role as Russell? That remains to be seen since his dance card is pretty full. In the third season of The Boys, an action/adventure series about a group of corrupt superheroes, Ackles joined the cast as Soldier Boy, an equally dysfunction warrior determined to take over the alpha-male role of the bunch. In the season finale, Ackles’s character was put into a cryogenic sleep, but heavy speculation is that Soldier Boy will be back in Season 4, which drops on June 13.