Alan Locher will welcome author Jennifer Keishin Armstrong to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Jennifer wrote the book When Women Invented Television, which covers the stories of four trailblazing women in the early days of television. Two of the four have soap roots: Betty White (ex-Ann, B&B) and Irna Phillips, who has a storied career in daytime. To watch the live interview on Friday, November 19 at 3 p.m. ET, click here.