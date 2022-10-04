James Hyde Joins Y&R

Soap veteran James Hyde (ex-Sam, PASSIONS; ex-Neil, ANOTHER WORLD; ex-Liam, AS THE WORLD TURNS) has been cast in the role of the mysterious Jeremy Stark, who shares a connection with Diane Jenkins from her time away from Genoa City. Hyde also stars on the Netflix series MONARCA and has a recurring role on the upcoming Telemundo series LA REINA DEL SUR, which premieres on October 18. Hyde is scheduled to make his Y&R debut on October 21 and will appear in multiple episodes.