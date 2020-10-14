Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) shares her top recommendations

Binge Watch: “I’m not a big TV watcher, but I would really recommend diving into LOVECRAFT [COUNTRY] on HBO.”

Podcast: “I like Lewis Howes [who hosts Welcome To The School Of Greatness!] and Steven Gundry [The Dr. Gundry Podcast].”

Nonfiction Book: “I love self-help books. One I just flew through was Limitless [Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life] by Jim Kwik. He’s a wonderful man and this [helps with] memorization, which is obviously important to me. It’s all about really being able to access different parts of your brain. I think it’s extremely interesting. That was a very quick read for me and I really liked it. I absorbed that one.”

Parenting Book: “I really liked The Post Natal Depletion Cure [A Complete Guide to Rebuilding Your Health and Reclaiming Your Energy for Mothers of Newborns, Toddlers, and Young Children by Oscar Serrallach]. That was for after [giving birth] and gearing yourself up for what’s next, because after you have a baby you need a lot of nutrient-dense foods. I think people tend to forget that after you have a child, everything is depleted and that’s also when postpartum and other issues come up.”

Meal Kit Service: “I tried Hello Fresh and I liked it. They give you a certain amount of meals for the week, and I enjoyed that for a bit!”

Singer: “I like Billie Eilish. She’s someone I’m listening to right now.”