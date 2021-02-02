It’s Official: Josh Duhamel Lands New Gig

Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo, ALL MY CHILDREN), who last month was rumored to replace Armie Hammer in Shotgun Wedding, has been confirmed to be boarding the project. The actor will star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the film, which begins production later this month in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group released a statement, “We couldn’t be happier for our bride and groom of this ‘Shotgun Wedding. We know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and sexy on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare.”

