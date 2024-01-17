It's A(nother) Boy For ALL MY CHILDREN Alum Josh Duhamel!

Congratulations are in order for ALL MY CHILDREN alum Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) and his wife, Audra Mari Duhamel. The duo, who wed in September 2022, announced on Instagram that their son was born with a post declaring, “Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel

1/11/24 🤍.” “Audra is going to be an incredible mother,” Duhamel beamed to Parade last year after the couple shared that they were expecting. “She’s made for this.”

Shepherd joins big brother Axl, 10, from his dad’s previous marriage to Fergie. In his interview with Parade, Duhamel reported that Axl was looking forward to his new sibling, saying, “He’s a really sweet kid. And he loves babies! I was the same way at his age. I just have always loved babies. There’s something about them. And he’s really good with younger kids. So I think he’s going to be a great older brother.”

Among the first to offer well wishes to the Duhamels on the birth of Shepherd was his former AMC wife, Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee), who wrote, "Congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️