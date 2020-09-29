Is Blue Ribbon Hemp’s CBD Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here.

CBD has taken the health and wellness worlds by storm, and rightly so. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a compound naturally derived in cannabis and hemp plants. It has been found to contain antioxidants and boasts strong anti-inflammatory properties that shown beneficial for things from anxiety and stress relief to pain management and mitigation.

There are countless options available when it comes to CBD products on the market today. When it comes to finding quality CBD products, fact checking with third-party lab test results is the best way to ensure a legitimate CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We provide you with everything you need to know before buying CBD online. Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert score card rating scale to get the best product for individual needs, in just about any form you can think of. Today we bring you Blue Ribbon Hemp; and we think you will like what you see from our expert product review.

Blue Ribbon Hemp – CBD Products Crafted Specially for Seniors – Highly Recommend

Blue Ribbon Hemp Broad Spectrum Tincture 5000mg – Max Strength – Grapefruit Flavor

Well, Blue Ribbon Hemp is off to a great start in this brand spotlight, coming in with the number one spot in our Best CBD Oil category with a score of 93 out of 100. This max-strength tincture contains a whopping 5,336mg of CBD per package, making it one of the best values for purchasing CBD and above the label claim. This quality CBD oil also contains 50mg of CBN and an amazing 84mg of CBG and as promised tested completely THC-free. This CBD oil was crafted by Dr. Igor Bussel, to deliver the macro-dose you need. Blue Ribbon Hemp caters specifically to senior citizens, providing education on all things CBD while providing innovative and third-party tested products safe for use by anyone. This max-strength CBD tincture comes in a delicious grapefruit flavor, making it an easy mix in or a doable direct sublingual dose.

Blue Ribbon Hemp Broad Spectrum 1000mg – Mango Flavor

Next in our brand spotlight of Blue Ribbon Hemp is their 1000mg Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Mango. This CBD oil also receives as highly recommended from our experts with a 91 on our scale. Testing above label claims with 1314mg of CBD per package, as well as containing all the rare cannabinoids we like to see like CBG, CBC an CBN. Similarly, this mango-flavored oil tested completely clean of THC, making it an ideal choice for anyone with drug test concerns or looking to avoid the potential psychoactive properties of THC. This CBD oil also comes packaged with seniors in mind, sporting a CRC cap that is designed to arthritic friendly.

Blue Ribbon Hemp Menthol 15mg CBD Oral Strip

This is one very unique product developed by Blue Ribbon Hemp. A mint flavored oral strip, both saving your breath and delivering a measured dose of CBD. This oral strip ranks second in our Best CBD Edibles category. With CBD amounts above the label claim and again, a truly THC-free product, these oral strips received a 90 on our expert score scale. We love this product for its uniqueness, as well as the sublingual consumption method the oral strip uses while covering any traces of A “hempy” taste. Similarly, we found this was a great and convenient product to take on the go.

Is Blue Ribbon Hemp Legit? Our Experts Say Absolutely Yes.

When it comes to purchasing reliable and legit CBD products online, doing some research will ensure your product is what you want. Real Tested CBD does the hard work for you, providing reliable CBD choices for your every need. We recommend Blue Ribbon Hemp if you are looking for a dependable CBD product to try today, especially if you are a senior new to the world of CBD. Click here to check our other CBD brand comparisons.