Ingo Rademacher Loses ABC Lawsuit

ABC has prevailed against the lawsuit filed in December 2021 by Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax, GH), who claimed his former bosses had violated his rights in refusing to accommodate his religious objection to the Covid vaccine mandate, which led to his dismissal from the show. On Monday, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of ABC, agreeing with its lawyers’ argument that Rademacher’s objection to the vaccine was “rooted in health or efficacy concerns” and not his religious beliefs.Rademacher may still appeal the decision. For more, click here.