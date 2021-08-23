ICYMI Y&R’s Hunter King And Michael Mealor Guest On Digest’s Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Hunter King (ex-Summer) and Michael Mealor (ex-Kyle) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that he had to redo the striptease Kyle performed for Summer because his first take was deemed too raunchy to be televised, 2) that she has repeatedly asked Peter Bergman (Jack) to adopt her — and is still waiting on an answer, and 3) that they hope to work together on other projects in the future, with King joking that they are now “a package deal.”

