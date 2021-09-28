ICYMI Y&R's Camryn Grimes Guests On Digest's Podcast

On the latest Dishing With Digest, Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) her memories of shooting her first scenes (as Cassie) on location in Pittsburgh back in 1997, 2) why she had a “mid-life crisis” when she left the show at the age of 15, and 3) which of her co-stars thought she was actually pregnant when he saw her in Mariah’s pregnancy padding.

